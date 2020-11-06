DEMITRI IRVIN INGRAM, 40, of Dunbar a devoted father, son, brother, uncle and friend departed this life suddenly Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born in Charleston, WV on January 21, 1980. He was the middle child of Charles W and Candra Moore Ingram.
He attended St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in St Albans with his family where he ushered and sang proudly in the children's choir until graduating from high school. He was aware and reminded of God's love, grace and mercy by those who loved him and his love was bestowed upon his family and friends.
Demitri excelled in football, basketball and track at Dunbar Jr. High and basketball at South Charleston and Capital High Schools. He also participated in AAU basketball 11 and under and 12 and under teams winning consecutive state championships placing 19th in the nation in Utah and 7th in Tennessee, respectively. He graduated from Capitol High School and was an excellent student finding History to be his favorite subject. He participated and enjoyed sports starting in the Dunbar Little League where he currently coached Biddy Basketball and Football, serving as Vice-President for the basketball league.
He attended WV State Community and Technical College studying computer technology. He went on to work as a Veterinarian Technician, Lead Kettleman at AZZ Galvanizing in Poca and was currently employed as a Rigger/Stage Hand with the IATSE Local 271/369.
Demitri was preceeded in death by his grandparents Irvin and Florence Moore (Calloway); Tom and Susie Ingram; great-grandparents, several uncles as well as his beloved English bulldog, Isabella.
Left to cherish beautiful memories are his five children K-laja of Charlotte, NC, Demitri Thomas and Jabron Stokes of Charleston,WV; Noah Jackson and Canberli; Noah and Canberli's Mother, Kendle Jackson; the two that called him lovingly Daddy Demitri, Ros'saan "Abe" and Rozelynn Duroseau all of Dunbar, his parents Candra of South Charleston and Charles (Darlene) of Dunbar; his brothers Charles "Wayne" of Dunbar and Chason of Portsmouth, VA; two special nephews Kejon Thompson of Marmet, WV and Taevon Ingram of Portsmouth, VA; cousins Kim Jackson of Columbus OH; Jerome, Shaun and Kisha Ingram of Greensboro, NC, Varian Ingram of Delaware, and Terri Berkley of Charleston; three aunts Gerri Harris, Brenda Ampley (Will) of New Haven, CT, and Marva Shelton of Columbus, OH; two stepbrothers Daniel Lewis of Huntington and Aaron Lewis of Upper Marlboro, MD; as well as other relatives, the extended family of Kendle Jackson and friends plus special friends Malcolm "Buddy" Brown, Kenny Allen, Dexter Gilmer, Eric Neal, Stephen Hunt, Teon Saunders, Danny "Deuce" Adkins II, and Ginger Murhee.
Demitri was truly a respectful person, dependable, responsible, caring and always willing to help. You, young man, that God created, will be truly missed.
A walk through visitation (must wear mask) will be held from 11 to 1 p.m., Saturday, November 7 at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301 followed by funeral service for the immediate family only. A second-rite burial and memorial service will be held at a later date.