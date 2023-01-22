Thank you for Reading.

Deniese D. McBride
DENIESE D. McBRIDE of Charleston, West Virginia was unburdened of her earthly body and went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2023 at the age of 63.

Deniese was born in Honolulu, HI January 31, 1959. She graduated from Charleston High School class of 1977 and went on to earn an associate's degree. She retired from the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner, Office of Judges with 20 years of service. Deniese was a member of the Spradling Gospel Tabernacle in Charleston, WV.

