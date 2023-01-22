DENIESE D. McBRIDE of Charleston, West Virginia was unburdened of her earthly body and went home to be with the Lord on January 13, 2023 at the age of 63.
Deniese was born in Honolulu, HI January 31, 1959. She graduated from Charleston High School class of 1977 and went on to earn an associate's degree. She retired from the West Virginia Offices of the Insurance Commissioner, Office of Judges with 20 years of service. Deniese was a member of the Spradling Gospel Tabernacle in Charleston, WV.
Deniese was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Pearl McBride and her sisters Billie Patterson, Lucy Palmer, and Millie Slider. She is survived by her sister Tracy Palmer Felty, brother Chip Palmer, cousins Diana Warner and Mike Slider, nieces Kristin Warner and Emily Branch, nephews Jonathan Warner and Chris Slider, her long time friend Mary Rollins, and her beloved granddog Francis.
Deniese was a genuine, humane soul whose cheerful presence, sweetness, and generosity were dear to all those fortunate enough to know her. She loved animals, especially her Pomeranians. She most valued her time spent visiting and conversing with family and friends, baking, and enjoying all things "cute". She was like a mother to her nieces and nephews who knew her as their irreplaceable "Neasie".
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Deniese's honor to: Itty Bitty Kitty Committee, P.O. Box 40223, Charleston, WV 25364 Paypal - cats4rescue@gmail.com
Her family thanks Cedar Ridge Center and the CAMC Memorial Hospital CPICU.