DENISE CLEGG, 64, of Cross Lanes passed away May 13, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.
Denise was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey on December 22, 1957 to the late Joseph Bibeau and Theresa Dufresne Bibeau.
Denise received her R.N. Degree from University of Charleston, a B.S., and then a Master's Degree from West Virginia University. Denise taught Medical Assisting at Everest Institute. She was the owner of Associates in Primary Care, Teays Valley, where she provided primary care and addiction treatment.
Left to cherish her memory are loving husband of 30 years, Larry Clegg at home; children, David Madsen of Dexter, Missouri, Sarah Casto (Max) of Cross Lanes, Alan Clegg, and Ryan Clegg both of Cross Lanes; granddaughter, Codi Madsen of Dexter, Missouri; brothers, Robert Bibeau of Safety Harbor, Florida, and Dennis Bibeau of Swansea, Massachusetts; and her four legged furry kids, Bentley, Frankie, Henry, and Bella.
Denise was smart, witty and had a pure soul. Through hard work and dedication, she was living her dream of providing health care with integrity, and compassion. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and patients.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, with a gathering at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home immediately following the graveside to celebrate Denise's life.
Visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 5 - 7 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.