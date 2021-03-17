Richardson
On Sunday, March 14, 2021 DENISE ELAINE RICHARDSON passed away at the age of 63. At the time of her passing, Denise was at her home in Cross Lanes, WV surrounded by her family and friends.
Denise was born April 10, 1957 in Liverpool, England to Peter and Yvonne Garster. For 44 years, she was married to the love of her life, David Richardson. Together, they immigrated to West Virginia and raised their 4 sons. She loved spending time with son Paul, son Mark, his wife Tabitha, and granddaughters Kaitlyn and Kacey, son Steven, his wife Nikki, and grandson Eric, and son Michael, his wife Alena, and grandson Shadan. Denise especially loved and adored her grandchildren and they meant the world to her. Spending time with them was the most important part of her life.
Denise came from a large family. Her three sisters, Diane and husband Jim, Pauline and husband Colin, Pamela and husband Ian, and her brother Peter and wife Jane, as well as her 4 nieces and 4 nephews. She also very much loved her extended family Vic and Helen Elsender and family as well as Pete and Rosemary Cox and family.
She was known to many as Denise but to a select few she was also known as Mom (Mum), Nana, Bernie, and Neecy. Denise was loved by everyone. When she entered the room, you would be drawn to her by her beautiful smile and contagious laughter. She was everything you could ever hope for in a friend. She was a sports enthusiast and an avid die-hard Liverpool Football Club supporter as well as a Mountaineer fan.
We can never give enough thanks to her sister Pauline for coming to West Virginia many times over these past two years. She provided love, comfort, care, and support not only to her sister Denise but also to her whole family when they needed her the most.
The family would like to thank CAMC Cancer Center (Charleston, WV), Cancer Treatment Centers of America (Atlanta, GA), Ruby Memorial Hospital (Morgantown, WV), Mountaineer HomeCare (Charleston,WV), HospiceCare (Charleston, WV), Infusion Solutions (Charleston, WV). The family would also like to give special thanks to Dr. Anita Yeager-Smith for her care, compassion, comfort and love that she gave Denise and her family.
On March 19, 2021 visitation will be from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. and memorial services will then follow. They will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313. (304) 776-2651.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made to camcfoundation.org/donate/. For those wishing to leave any fond memories for the family they can be posted at TylerMountainFuneralHome.com.