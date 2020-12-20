Denise Higginbotham

On Monday, Dec 14, 2020, DENISE "BESS" HIGGINBOTHAM lost her battle with a long illness but gained her wings. She was 59.
Denise was born April 20, 1961 to Robert "Bob" Bess & Patsy "Pootsie" Smith Bess. She worked many jobs throughout the years and received several awards and recognitions. Though she would have only bragged about what she was most proud of, her 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren.
She was a lifelong Christian and lover of God. She loved nature, gardening, birds, mountains but most of all, cats! She would have saved any animal if given the chance.
Denise was preceded in death by her mother, Pootsie & brothers, Robby & DD.
She is survived by her father, Bob Bess, stepmother & friend, Linda Bess, daughters Ashley Osborne & Savannah (Eric) Davis & grandchildren Isaiah Osborne, Jacob Osborne & Mallory Oldham.
A celebration of her life will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel on Monday, Dec 21, 2020 at 11am.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are required at the cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is assisting the Higginbotham family.