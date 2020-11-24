DENISE KAY SCARBERRY, 61, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus, OH. A private graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 24, at Concord Cemetery in Henderson. The funeral procession will be leaving the funeral home Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., friends are asked to line Viand Street in Point Pleasant in honor of Denise. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
