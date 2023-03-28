Dennis Agosti

DENNIS "OONCH" AGOSTI, 65, of Cross Lanes, gained his wings on March 25, 2023, unexpectedly passing at home peacefully surrounded by family. He was born April 11, 1957 in Charleston to the late Frank Agosti and Catherine Thomas.
He was a loving brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend to many. Oonch enjoyed being with his family watching NCIS and WWE. He spent most of his time with his sister Shirley and brother-in-law Glenn.
He attended Kanawha Valley Senior Services for the last six years. He touched many hearts there and will be dearly missed there. Oonch was ready for anything you wanted to do. He will be truly missed by the community because he knew everyone.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Oonch is survived by his brothers and sisters, Joey of Texas, Danny Ray of Florida, Virginia and Kathy of Boone County, Treasa of Delaware, Shirley, Kim and Tina of Charleston. He had an army of nieces, nephews and cousins and he loved all of them deeply. We will miss Oonch dearly.
The family would like to say a special thanks to KVSS staff for everything they did for him.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Randy Dustin officiating. Burial will follow in Marmet Cemetery, Marmet.