Thank you for Reading.

Dennis Agosti
SYSTEM

DENNIS "OONCH" AGOSTI, 65, of Cross Lanes, gained his wings on March 25, 2023, unexpectedly passing at home peacefully surrounded by family. He was born April 11, 1957 in Charleston to the late Frank Agosti and Catherine Thomas.

He was a loving brother, uncle, cousin, son, and friend to many. Oonch enjoyed being with his family watching NCIS and WWE. He spent most of his time with his sister Shirley and brother-in-law Glenn.

Recommended for you