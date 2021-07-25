DENNIS B. WALKER, 95, of Charleston born on March 9, 1926 to the late Spurgeon and Amanda Walker, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Dennis was a member of Hanson Chapel, Mill Creek, he also served his country in the United States Navy as a Seaman 2nd Class. He enjoyed gardening, gathering walnuts and spending time with his family.
He is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Doris M. Walker, and several brothers and sisters.
Dennis is survived by his loving family, sons, Quentin Walker of Ripley, Dwaine Walker of Charleston, Kevin (Tammy) Walker of Charleston, Keith Walker of Charleston, also five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by brother, Bob Rogers of Moneta, Va., sisters, Deloris Powell of Glasgow, WV and Dottie Beadles of Marietta, GA.
Service will be 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview, with Pastor Ronald Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Visitation will be from 6-8pm on Monday, July 26, 2021 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.