DENNIS "BULLDOG" STRADER, 70, of Crawley, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his home. Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle. Burial will follow at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville. Friends may visit with the family 6-8 on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.

