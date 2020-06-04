Dennis "DJ" Sands

Dennis "DJ" Sands
DENNIS JAMES "DJ" SANDS, 41, of Charleston, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.

Dennis was singer, played the drums and the guitar. He loved his family and spending time with them.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Harry Sands; step father, McCarther Cogar; and one uncle.

He is survived by his mother, Donna Cogar; children, Justin McKenzie, Deziree Sands, Dakota James Sands; and step daughter, Samantha Harper.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor David Carney officiating. Burial will follow at Daniels Cemetery in Charleston.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.

