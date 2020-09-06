DENNIS DOTSON, 84, of Hamlin, WV passed away, September 5, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow in the Lovejoy Cemetery, Palermo, WV. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, September 8, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
