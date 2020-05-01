DENNIS FREDERICK BONHAM, 67, of Belle, passed away April 27, 2020, following a long illness, with his wife, Brenda, and family members by his side.
He was born on September 11, 1952, in Charleston. Dennis was retired from Keenan Trucking Company with 40 years of service, a member of Witcher Baptist Church and a 1972 graduate of Dupont High School. He played for the Dupont Panthers as a kicker, defensive tackle and fullback. As a kicker, he held the State record for several years, kicking the longest field goal of 45 yards. He was selected as an all-conference player, receiving his kicking shoe bronzed for his accomplishments. Dennis also loved baseball, he excelled as a pitcher for the Panthers which led to tryouts and a letter from the Pittsburgh Pirates. His classmates nicknamed him Golden Toe and Bruiser. Bruiser stayed with him throughout his life.
Preceding him in death were his father, Paul Bonham of Belle, and mother-in-law, Pauline Higginbotham of St. Marys, Ohio.
Surviving are his wife, Brenda, daughter, Jacqueline Ann Bonham of Charleston; mother, Ruth Meadows Bonham of Belle; sisters, Diann Jessie (Jerry) of Belle, Vickie Hardiman (Larry) of York, Pennsylvania, Sallie Robinson - McKnight (Terry) of Belle; sisters-in-law, Marie Lynn (John) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Betty Moore of Columbus, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Frank Neal (Brenda) of Ohio, James Neal of St. Marys, Ohio; twelve nieces and nephews; twenty three great nieces and nephews and fifteen great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Aravinda Nanjundappa, special cousin, Danny Bonham, the staff of the Kanawha County Assessor's Office and everyone who sent prayers and condolences.
Private family graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 2, in Witcher Cemetery, Belle, with Deacon Terry McKnight officiating.
