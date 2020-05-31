On Friday, May 22, 2020, DENNIS HOWARD SAYRE, loving husband and father of two children, grandfather to three and great-grandfather to two little girls, passed away just two weeks shy of his 90th birthday.
Dennis was born on June 5, 1930, in Charleston, WV, to Howard and Macile (Black) Sayre. He retired from C&P Telephone company after 40 years. After retirement, he ran his own business for 20 years.
On June 8, 1950, he married Margret Emogene Sayre. They raised two children, Carrie Denise of Fort Worth, TX, and Dennis Dwayne of Durham, NC.
Dennis had a passion for music and singing and old cars. He also loved to tell a good story, especially about his family. He loved to make people laugh. His favorite hymn was "My Jesus I Love Thee."
"In mansions of glory and endless delight, I'll ever adore thee in Heaven so bright! I'll sing with the glittering crown on my brow if ever I loved Thee my Jesus tis now."
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Howard; his mother, Macil; his brother, Richard Sayre; and sister, Mary Ann.
He is survived by his wife, Emogene; his two children, Carrie Denise and Dwayne (Laura); grandchildren, Brett (Rachel), Bo, and Andrew. He had two great-grandchildren, Riley and Reagan; brother, Stephen (Meredith), and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial for Dennis in Durham, where he resided for the last two and a half years. He was a lifelong member of Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
A private memorial will be held at the home of his son in Durham, NC.