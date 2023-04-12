DENNIS J. KOHLER, 67, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Smethport, PA, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a brief illness on April 6, 2023. Dennis was born July 18, 1955 to Earl and Virginia Kohler in Buffalo, NY. Both parents preceded him in death.
Dennis lived in the Buffalo area for most of his childhood. He moved to Smethport to live with his grandmother, Agnes P. Vickers, for his junior and senior years of high school. He graduated from Smethport High School in 1973. He went on to receive his degree in Environmental Science from Lehigh University.
After graduation, he moved to Charleston and worked as an environmental scientist in both the mining and waste management industries. He also worked as a staff scientist for an environmental consulting firm until his retirement.
On November 4, 1994, he married Lois Bailey, who survives. Surviving in addition to his wife Lois, is former spouse Debra Rollyson Kohler, with whom Dennis had a son, Brad (Christina) Kohler of Charleston. Dennis is also survived by a stepdaughter, Jennifer (Russ) Simpson of Charleston, his brother, Bill (Sharon) Kohler of Smethport, sister Melanie Durkee, also of Smethport, grandchildren: Bailey Kohler, Jacob Hively, Kendall Hardman, Danni Dolin, and Skylor Simpson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his oldest brother, Roger Kohler, nephew Michael Zaehringer, and brother-in-law Michael Durkee.
Dennis was a strong supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Each year he was passionate in his desire to raise money to help find a cure for Juvenile Diabetes. He was an avid Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres fan. He enjoyed spending his time cutting firewood, doing yard work, painting, scrapping metal, and helping friends out when they needed a hand.
A service to Honor the Life of Dennis will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Tim Valentine officiating. Friends may visit from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday. A private interment will be held by the family in Sunset Memorial Park.