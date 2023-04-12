Thank you for Reading.

Dennis J. Kohler
DENNIS J. KOHLER, 67, of Charleston, WV, formerly of Smethport, PA, passed away at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a brief illness on April 6, 2023. Dennis was born July 18, 1955 to Earl and Virginia Kohler in Buffalo, NY. Both parents preceded him in death.

Dennis lived in the Buffalo area for most of his childhood. He moved to Smethport to live with his grandmother, Agnes P. Vickers, for his junior and senior years of high school. He graduated from Smethport High School in 1973. He went on to receive his degree in Environmental Science from Lehigh University.

