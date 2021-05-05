DENNIS JOHNSON 73 of Sutton passed away peacefully April 28 2021 at home with loved ones by his side, after a short battle with cancer.
Dennis was born in Heaters WV the oldest son of Bunkie and Pauline Johnson. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1965. After graduation he moved to Charleston going to business school and working for Cohen Drug Stores. In 1968 to 1970 he served in the Army, in Vietnam. After the Army Dennis returned to Braxton County, going to work for Rexroad Supply. His love of learning and helping people became a great skill of his. His ability to help people solve their problems was very satisfying to him. In 1973 he went to work for Columbia Gas. The crew he worked with at the Frametown compressor station became a family of friends. The guys were a great bunch of men. The fun they had over the years working together became some of the funniest stories he loved to tell. You fellows know who you are! After 27 years he retired in 2000. 2001 saw him going to work as a handyman, helping people solve problems. After a few years the gas industry was calling him back he went to work as a pipeline inspector, traveling to surrounding states. His quiet confidence and hard work ethic, inspired younger men to do the job right. He retired from the gas industry at age 67. Slowing the pace, still doing handyman work, helping solve problems.
Dennis went on his morning walks picking up trash and talking to neighbors along the way. We would sit on the porch bird watching or walk through the public hunting area, spotting wildlife and enjoying nature. Going on trips and visiting family and friends. Reading the paper and working the puzzles together. Busy enough but not too hectic.
Dennis's greatest love was for his children and family. Whether it was babysitting, dinner, game night, hanging out at the pool, Canaan Valley, chopping wood or teaching life skills. If it included them he was happy. Telling of funny stories, talking about the old days when he was growing up in a large family. Stories of his mom and dad, of his brothers and sisters.
Dennis met Stephanie Daskalos, his wife of 30 years in 1988. His quiet & gentle ways, beautiful smile, tender heart, country wittiness, charmed family and friends and could not be resisted!
Dennis is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughter Peggy Nesselrotte Les and granddaughter Shayla Gillespie. Son Christopher Johnson Michele granddaughter Sabryna Moats Jesse , grandsons Aidan and Nigel Johnson, great grand children Jase & Avaya Jarvis. Sisters Brenda Rogers, Paulette Waterman Joe , and Joann Cook Brace . Brothers Erle Johnson Trish and Jesse Ray Johnson.
Preceded in death by his parents Bunkie and Pauline Johnson, brothers Mike and Duane Johnson and sister Sylvia Tingler.
As per Dennis's wishes there will be no services and he will be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Greene - Robertson Funeral Home is assisting the Johnson family.