DENNIS KEITH MATHENY, age 75, of Kanawha City, passed away on March 2, 2021 after a short illness.
He was born June 9, 1945 in Charleston, son of the late William and Olive Matheny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 33 years, Terry Matheny; sisters, Phyllis Jean Matheny, Patsy Matheny and Janice Kiner; brothers, William Matheny, Thomas Matheny and Larry Matheny.
Dennis is survived by his daughter, Shannon Watson and her husband, Eliot of Scott Depot, WV; sister, Marianne Samples and her husband, Jim of Beaufort, SC; brothers, Richard Matheny and his wife, Lee of St. Albans, WV and Charles Matheny and his wife Susie of Lexington, KY; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the nurses, doctors and staff of CAMC General Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House West of Thomas Hospital for the care they provided Dennis during his final days.
Due to the current COVID 19 Pandemic, no service will be held at this time.
Memories of Dennis may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting his obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.