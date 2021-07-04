DENNIS KEITH PARKER, 83, of Charleston, went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, after a long illness at CAMC Hospice, Charleston.
He had worked in his Dad's Cycle Shop along with his brother and had finished his working career at Dohm Cycle. Dennis had been active in sports, softball and basketball, all his life and had won medals in those events in the Senior Olympics. He served his country in the US Navy as a Seabee and retired with 30 years of service.
Dennis was preceded in death by his grandparents, Samuel and Wilda Parker, Lidge and Rose Walker, parents, John Leslie and Mildred Virginia Parker, brother Maynard Ewing, and son Travis Wayne Droddy.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Mary Frances White Parker, children Kimberly Ellis, Leslie Burdette (Chris), Crissie Elswick (Christopher), seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, sister Carolyn Dawson (Wayne) and brother Don Parker (Susan).
Honoring his wishes Dennis was cremated and a Memorial Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting the Parker family and you may send condolences to the family at www.cookefuneralhome.com