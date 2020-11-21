DENNIS LEO LUCAS, 76, of Elkview was called home to his Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 19, at the Hospice Hubbard House in Charleston. He began his life on May 25, 1944, born at Vaughan in Nicholas County.
Dennis graduated from Gauley Bridge High School and received honorable discharge from the Army National Guard after six years of service. He retired from the auto dealership industry where he worked various jobs including parts clerk, parts manager, and service manager. He was a member of Big Chimney Baptist Church, which he loved dearly, and served as a volunteer for Lower Elk River Ministerial Association (LERMA).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Leon and Bessie Jane Lucas, and his nephew Brandon Lucas. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (John) Huddleston of Pinch and Kim Quinn of Charleston; his former wife and life-long friend Wanda Lucas; grandchildren Samuel, Olivia, Ashley, and Keith; great grandchildren Emery and Allyson; brother Delmus (Gaye) Lucas; sister Norma (Dale) Kemp; and nieces Jennifer and Heather.
There will be a walk through viewing on Sunday, November 22 from 1 to 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. The service will follow with Pastor Dan Forwood officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
