DENNIS McTHENY 61, of Spencer, died May 2, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021, at Egypt Chapel Church, Spencer. The visitation will be one hour prior to the service. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
