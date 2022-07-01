Dennis Michael Barton Jul 1, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DENNIS MICHAEL BARTON 64 of Glasgow passed away at home Wednesday, June 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Barton family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dennis Michael Barton Memorial Service Funeral Home Pass Away Glasgow Date Recommended for you Local Spotlight Cheyenne Brooke Sawyers Blank James Delbert Owens Blank Hollis Eugene Lovejoy Blank Terrance Alan McDaniel Ray E. Taylor Margaret Jane “Pat” Stiles Maysel F (Ross) Rawson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 1, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people