DENNIS WAYNE BURGESS, 73, of Charleston, WV died May 18th, 2021 after a short battle with Lung Cancer.
Dennis was born September 2nd, 1947, in Charleston, WV to Henry Brooks and Virgie Mae Burgess. He attended Charleston High School and graduated in 1965. He is survived by his son, Rick Burgess (Sheila) of Charleston, WV, daughter, Rhonda Burgess (Lorri) of York, SC, brothers Jerry Burgess (Beverly) and Butchy Boy. He adored his three granddaughters, Ashley, Samantha and Katelyn and his great grandchildren Madilyn, Jaxon and Amaila.
The family will have a Celebration of Life later in the summer.