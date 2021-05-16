Thank you for Reading.

Dennis Wayne Withrow
DENNIS WAYNE WITHROW, 73, of Nitro passed away May 12, 2021 in Thomas Memorial Hospital after complications from Covid-19.

Dennis was born October 16, 1947 in Charleston to the late James and Mary Grace Holt Withrow.

Dennis enjoyed listening to Classic Rock and Roll music. He was a lifelong resident of Nitro.

Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Michelle, Dawn, Deanna, and Danna; sisters, Vickey Dailey, and Judith Laurel; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at a later date.

Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.

