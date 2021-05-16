DENNIS WAYNE WITHROW, 73, of Nitro passed away May 12, 2021 in Thomas Memorial Hospital after complications from Covid-19.
Dennis was born October 16, 1947 in Charleston to the late James and Mary Grace Holt Withrow.
Dennis enjoyed listening to Classic Rock and Roll music. He was a lifelong resident of Nitro.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Michelle, Dawn, Deanna, and Danna; sisters, Vickey Dailey, and Judith Laurel; numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at a later date.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.