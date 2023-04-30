DENNISE "RUTH" DUVALL, 87, of South Charleston passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, surrounded by her family at Hubbard Hospice House West.
Ruth was a homemaker and caregiver for many children throughout the years.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 67 years, William "Bill".
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Caroline Blake Pauley; a sister, Mary Alice Hess; and a daughter in law, Cindy Duvall.
Left to cherish her memories are her 3 children, Michael (Debbie) Duvall, Patty (Mike) Ratcliff, and Billy "BJ" Duvall (Ruth); her 7 grandchildren, Kelley (Elizabeth) McDerment, Lindsey Duvall, Kevin (Kayla) Duvall, Blake (Dee Dee) Ratcliff, Matthew Duvall, Justin Duvall (Amber), and Bethany (Adam) Huffman; her 6 great grandchildren, who brought her so much joy, Branson, Wyatt and Sawyer Ratcliff, Eleanor and Cecilia Duvall, and Katherine McDerment; siblings, Eula Pauley, Monna Jean Griest, Lowell Pauley, Elmer Pauley, Amy Griffith, and Betty Ann Pauley; many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, May 1, 2023, at Graceland Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Gene Pauley officiating. Family and friends will gather from 10:30-12:30 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Union Mission Ministries, PO Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.