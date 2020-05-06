DENNY LEE "BUCK" NEWHOUSE, 79, of Elkview passed away, Monday, May 4, 2020 at his residence with his family by his side.
Denny was a hard working man, who cared for his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Denny E. Newhouse and Helma Madelyn Carte Newhouse.
He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis J. Reed Newhouse; sons, Denny Dwayne Newhouse, Bernard E. (Crystal) Newhouse; step-son, William "Joey" (Kristen) Strickland; grandson, Mason C. Newhouse, granddaughter, Morgan N. Newhouse; step-grandchildren, Allison, Amelia and Shawn Strickland.
Private graveside service will be held with Pastor Dana Reed and Pastor Doug Edens officiating. Burial will be in the Newhouse Family Cemetery, Wills Creek.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.