DENVER ALLEN DALE, 69, of Winfield passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Denver was born on May 18, 1951 in Charleston, WV to the late Omer, and Dova Dale. He loved his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son Christopher (Cindy) Dale; brother, Douglas Dale; aunts Rita Dale, and Alice Faye Elkins; cousins, Diana (Charlie) McCormick, Debby Hicks, Chuck (Jessica) Dale and son Charlie; along with special friend Bethany Ross.
There will be no service at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071