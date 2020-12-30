Denver Clendenin

DENVER "BUDDY" CLENDENIN, 94, of Kenna passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.
He was born June 1, 1926 at Goldtown, WV a son of the late Sanford Lee and Ethel Miller Clendenin. Alongside his wife Clara they were the owners of Clendenin Auto Sales of Kenna.
He is survived by his children Lynne Baldwin (Gary) and Christopher Mountain. Denver was was a devoted grandfather to Braeden Clendenin Baldwin, CJ(Currey James Clendenin) and Carrie Ann Clendenin Sheets. Also his much loved Great Grandchildren Arik and Sidney Sheets. Gary D. Baldwin, his son-law was loved as dearly as any of his children. Denver also forever loved his two living sisters, Nova Casto Kenna WV and Dolly Harpold Ripley West Virginia.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Ruth Clendenin, a son, Terry Clendenin and grandson Journey Lee Mountain.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29th at the Fisher Cemetery, Goldtown. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.