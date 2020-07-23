DENVER DONALD TURLEY, 90, of Dunbar, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
He was born on May 16, 1930, in Joplin Branch, to the late Delbert and Evelyn Turley.
Denver was blessed to have been married to his late wife Minnie for 67 years. God blessed him with four daughters. He always wanted a red haired, blue eyed son but God blessed him with a red haired, blue eyed grandson. Denver loved him so much and took him under his wing and helped raised him as if he was his own.
He thoroughly enjoyed taking his family to basketball and football games, as well as taking them camping quite often. Denver was a good father, husband, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He will truly be missed by his family.
Denver was a member of the Dunbar Church of the Nazarene his entire adult life. He was a Sunday school teacher of the boys class, a basketball coach, a member of the church's visitation team and he read the Bible with his family every night and prayed with them. Once he retired from Union Carbide, Institute, he took care of all the maintenance of his church inside and out. He took pride taking care of his church.
Denver was always willing to help anyone. He loved working in his garden as well as chopping wood with his neighbor, Paul Welker. Denver always wanted to go to Florida for two to three months out of the year, but never got the chance. He was able to go for three weeks with his late brother-in-law, Lewis Lynch and really enjoyed himself. Denver enjoyed his life to the fullest and was ready to go and be with the Lord.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Turley; daughter, Bonnie Wolfarth; sons-in-law, Leonard Spangler, Mike Wolfarth grandson, Shawn Spangler; brother, Harold Turley; and sisters, Mary Lou Lynch and Bonnie Turley.
He is survived by his daughters, Donna Brown and husband Perry of Scott Depot, Evelyn Spangler of Winfield, and Debbie Haynes and husband Scot of Hermitage, TN; grandsons, Jeff Turley and wife Cathy of Clay County, Eric Brown of Simpsonville, SC, and Justin Wolfarth of Mount Juliet, TN; granddaughters, Shannon Melville and husband Ryan of Chaska, MN, Amber Curry of Lebanon, TN, and Ashley Nygren and husband Eric of Elmhurst, IL; great-grandsons, Reilly Melville and Luke Curry; great-granddaughters, Alyssa Curry, Emory Nygren, and Sienna Nygren; step-great-grandchildren, Noah Atha, Caleb Atha, Cain Atha, and Marissa Atha; and his brother, Charles Turley and wife Faye of Scott Depot.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.