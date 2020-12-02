DENVER JUNIOR FLOWERS, 73 of Bancroft went home to be with his Lord & Savior on November 28, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.
Denver was born April 8, 1947 to Denver & Thelma Flowers. He was retired from John Amos after 28 years as a Coal Equipment Operator. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. Denver enjoyed striking up a conversation with anyone. He never met a stranger and he treated everyone with respect. He was exceptionally smart, and self-taught to fix anything. There wasn't anyone he loved more than his grand babies, especially Sadie. She was the apple of his eye and his best buddy.
He is preceded in death by his father Denver, his mother Thelma and his brother Billy Flowers.
Denver is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Gloria Flowers, his daughter Sarah Cline (Paul) of Winfield, stepson Timothy Williams of Charleston and stepson Danny Williams of Charleston, daughter Linda Leib and her three sons Allan, Adam and Zack of North Carolina. Grandchildren Sadie, Emma and Katie Cline, Alexandria Williams, and Bryce Williams. His siblings Betty Bashor (Jerome) of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shelba Midkiff of Huntington, Richard Flowers of South Carolina, Gary Flowers (Margie) of Alum Creek, and Greta Turner of Alum Creek. He was loved by his many nieces and nephews and will be missed by a host of friends and family.
Per Denver's wishes, there will be no service. He will be cremated, and part of his ashes will be scattered on John (his longtime friend) and Cheryl Casto's property where he hunted many years. The remainder of his ashes will be interred in the Casto cemetery.
To honor Denver, the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
To honor Denver, the family suggests memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387-2536.