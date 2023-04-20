DENVER KEITH CASTO, 69, of Leon passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home. He was a retiree of Norfolk & Southern Railroad, with 44 years of service.
Denver enjoyed farming, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. Horses were also a huge part of his life, and he was a long-time member of the Chemical Valley Horse Association.
Born January 14, 1954, he was the son of the late Arden H. Casto and Bessie Harmon Casto. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bradley A. Casto; as well as an infant sister.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Wanda F. Casto; son, Denver K. (Tina) Casto, Jr. of Leon; grandchildren, Kristen (Travis) Payne of Milton, Andy Harrison of Winfield, Devin Keith Casto of Leon, and Kevin "Mikey" Casto of Leon; great-grandchildren, Addy Payne, Reagan Harrison, and Cami Harrison; brother, Jerry (Gail) Casto of Ohio; sister, Diana (Mark) Miller of Grafton; as well as many friends, extended family, and all of his "camping buddies".
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Given. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.