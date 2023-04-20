Thank you for Reading.

Denver Keith Casto
SYSTEM

DENVER KEITH CASTO, 69, of Leon passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at his home. He was a retiree of Norfolk & Southern Railroad, with 44 years of service.

Denver enjoyed farming, hunting, camping, and spending time with his family and friends. Horses were also a huge part of his life, and he was a long-time member of the Chemical Valley Horse Association.

Tags

Recommended for you