DENVER R. STONE 85 of Leon passed away Monday November 23, 2020. He was a 1955 graduate of Buffalo High School and member of the FFA. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 132 for 57 years. Denver was a 53year member of Kanawha Valley Lodge No. 36 A.F. & A.M. in Buffalo, Scottish Rite Bodies and Beni Kedem Temple. He was born to farm and enjoyed teaching three generations how to farm.
Born May 27, 1935 he was the son of the late Opha Stone and Gladys Henson Stone. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Margaret Casto Stone; sister, Erma Sayre; brothers, Opha Jr., Alvin, John and Otis Stone.
Denver is survived by his son, Ernest (Brenda) Stone; daughter, Loretta (Andy) Winterstein; four grandchildren, Amber (Tim) Bowling, Jessica Anderson, Jacob (Vanessa) Stone and Nathan (Katie) Winterstein; twelve great grandchildren; brothers, Roy Stone and Dale Stone; sister, Lavada Stone Casto. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank everyone who came to visit Denver and to everyone who has brought food. They would also like to thank the entire HospiceCare organization and his wonderful nurses Michelle and Petra.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, 6341 Mclane Pike, Red House WV 25168 or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston WV 25387.