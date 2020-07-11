DENVER S. TUCKER, 93, of Buffalo, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel). The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's edition. Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, july 11, 2020
Bias, Mary - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Bsharah, Mary - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral.
Burkhart, Charlotte - 11 a.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Cain, Dennis - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Grantsville.
Holcomb, William - 10 a.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
King, Ruth - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
McLeod, Julius - 3 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Null, Virginia -11 a.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
Parsons, Olivia - 5 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Pauley, William - 2 p.m., Kelly's Creek Community Church, Sissonville.
Surratt, Carol - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Webb, Betty - 3 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church.