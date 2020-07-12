Rev. DENVER STANLEY TUCKER, 93, of Buffalo, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
He retired from The FMC Corporation with 35 years of service. Denny pastored several local churches during his lifetime. He loved gospel music and singing with the Travelers Trio at various churches. Denny was a loving husband, father and friend to many people.
Born April 14, 1927, in Grimms Landing, he was the son of the late Stanley and Florence Tucker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson Matthew Tucker, five brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his loving wife of 72 years, Ella Mae Tucker; son, Dan (Laura) Tucker of Eleanor; daughter, Denise (Gilbert) Tucker-Rhodes of Buffalo; brother, Bobby (Maxine) Tucker of Alexandria OH; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Denny is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Bill Severn officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Face coverings will be required at the funeral home and social distancing will be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to the Tucker family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.