Denver Townsend

DENVER TOWNSEND, 64, of Pratt, died March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Funeral arrangements were under the care of Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va. At the family's request, a private service was held.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020

Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.

Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.

Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.

Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.

Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.

Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.