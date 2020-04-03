DENVER TOWNSEND, 64, of Pratt, died March 27, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a short illness. Funeral arrangements were under the care of Pryor Funeral Home, East Bank, W.Va. At the family's request, a private service was held.
Funerals for Friday, April 3, 2020
Archer, Eleanora - 11 a.m., Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Haggerty, Juanita - Noon, Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Johnson, Harlan - 2 p.m., Blakeley Cemetery, Pond Gap.
Lane, Pauline - 2 p.m., Danville Memorial Park, Danville.
Miller, Jonathan - 11 a.m., Dequasie Cemetery, Lockbridge.
Painter, William - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Shamblin, Joan - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.