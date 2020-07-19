DENVIL ALAN WESTFALL, 79, of Clendenin, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020, at home after a long illness.
He was retired from C & P Telephone and Bell Atlantic with 32 years of service. He was a retired Air Force and Air National Guard Staff Sergeant. Alan was also a retired Advent Christian Minister.
He was the son of the late Denvil Fulton Westfall and Zella Mae Hayes Westfall. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Westfall; brother, Dale Westfall; and sisters, Dorothy Ashley and Lucille Westfall.
Alan is survived by: wife, Lynda Morris Westfall; sons, Robert Alan "Bobby" Westfall (Terri) and Michael Todd Westfall (Lori); daughters, Lisa Jo Rollins (Wally), Connie Sue Miller (Lee), Susie Bias and Kathy Yates; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, July 20, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow at the funeral home at 3 p.m., with Pastor Nahum Balser officiating. Burial will be in Jackson Westfall Cemetery Walton.
