DENZIL COWGER, 77, of Luray, Va., formerly of Webster County, passed away July 1, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo.
Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.