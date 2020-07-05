Denzil Cowger

DENZIL COWGER, 77, of Luray, Va., formerly of Webster County, passed away July 1, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Meadowland Cemetery, Bergoo.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.