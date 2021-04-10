DENZIL COWGER 82, of Hacker Valley, passed away April 7, 2021. Graveside service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Harris Cemetery, Red Gate Farm, Hacker Valley. Friends may join the family for a walk-through visitation at Jerry Run United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 10 - 11 am.
