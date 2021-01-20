DENZIL WAYNE McCORMICK, 64, went home to be with the Lord Friday, January 15, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, January 22, 2021 at Yawkey Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist in offsetting the funeral costs. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
