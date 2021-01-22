DEON W. BAILEY, 55, of Sissonville, went to be with our Savior on Tuesday morning, January 19, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospice in Charleston.
He was born in Cuneo Hospital in Chicago, Illinois on March 23, 1966 to his proud mother, Annalee Trent Shivley and his father, Thomas J. Bailey.
Deon was a born a special needs person and still prevailed as a graduate in special education courses from Charleston High School.
The most important one in Deon's life was Jesus Christ. He learned about him as a tiny little boy and grew up loving Him more each day. We even talked about Him the day before he departed this life for Heaven.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Powell and Margie Trent of Iaeger; paternal grandparents, Wyatt and Myrtle Bailey of Panther; and sisters, Dina Myrtle Slater and Jennifer Lynn Bailey.
In addition to his mother Annalee and a great and caring step-father Gary Shivley, who had been in his life for 40 years, Deon leaves behind his brother, Terry F. Bailey (Wanda) of Jacksonville, FL; sisters, Elaine Ann Woodrum (Kenny) of Gandeville, Tammy Jo McDerment (Frank Barker) of Cabin Creek, and Margie Romeo (Joe) of Jacksonville, FL; along with many nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Cletis Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Shivley Family Cemetery, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.