DEREK EUGENE SUTPHIN, 41, of Gordon, WV passed away February 3, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his brother Travis William Sutphin; maternal grandfather Nevin Steen; aunt Marsha Bowen Davis; second mom, Tammy Halley Campbell; maternal grandparents Jean and Richard Shroyer; great grandparents Herbert and Olive Andrick and Frank and Bertha Steen; and paternal grandparents Eugene and Kathrine Sutphin, and Elva Sutphin.
He was born June 22, 1980 in Madison, WV, a son of Crystal and Earnest Sutphin.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his grandmother, MawMaw Jane Steen; brother, Anthony (Alyssa) Steen of Puyllap, WA; nephew, Kaden Steen of Puyllan, WA; special sister, Sallie Couch of Kentucky; special sisters, Erin (Richard) Atkins, Chalsey White, and Alisha (Robbie) Dillon; nieces, Olivia Dillon, Makya White, Ryleigh Spurlock, Hope (Austin) Mills and Faith Couch; nephews, Colton White, Brody Dillon, Brantly Dillon, Leland Atkins, Dawson Atkins, and Jagger Atkins; uncles, Richard (Christy) Shroyer and Scott (Crystal) Steen; aunts, Patty (Kenny) Ashcraft, Linda Webb (Leroy Daniels), Debbie Sutphin, Patti (Tim) Moeller, Gina (Joe) Gier, and Francie (Rick) Robinson; cousins, Patrick, Elizabeth, Ricky and Jaxon, Piper Jean, Chey Rain, Cassey Dawn, AS, MS, Lisa Carr, Gail Hogan, Kirk Ashcraft, Holly Quesllos, Morgun Quellos, Konnor Quellos, Ryan Moeller, Dakota Gier, Marshall Gier, Amanda (Jason) Whitehead, Michael (Miranda) Robinson, Matthew Robinson, Kaylea Whitehead, Cole Whitehead, Mia Robinson, Cami Robinson, and Abby Robinson; special friends, Rachel White Price, Drema "Nicole" Bishop Hall aka "Chickenlegs", Jennifer Buckner Mosteller, Beth Cooper, Vicki and Dennis Tadlock, David and Brandy Raines, Drema "Cookie" Deal, David and Tami Sheets, Katie Tadlock, Justin Tadlock, and Jerry "Homer", Joni Legg, Amy Lynn Hager aka "Wednesday", Peggy Cunningham, and Best Friend, Josh Cunningham.
Derek was an excellent carpenter. He could make, build and draw just about anything. His favorite job was working at This and That with David Sheets. Derek loved his family and friends with all his heart. He had the biggest and purest heart. Since his crash and his brain injury, he met so many wonderful people, especially his BIG Support Group and West Virginia Paralyzed Veterans.
Thank you so much to Dr. Tom Takubo and Pulmonary Associates, Thomas Memorial Hospital, Dr. Howard Lafferty, Boone Memorial Hospital, Boone Home Care, Viemed Healthcare, We Care Medical, and CAMC Group.
A special thanks to Horne Brothers Communications, Jack Horne, Charles Horne and Tim Baucom.
Service will be 6 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Larry Halley officiating.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., until service time.
