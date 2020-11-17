DEREK RICHARD LATHEY, age 33, from Morgantown, WV passed away on November 14 in Hollywood, Florida from an aggressive recurrence of Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma from when he first had that disease when he was 17 that quickly metastasized to all areas of his body.
He was born January 18, 1987 in Charleston, WV, a son of Richard Dennis and Nancy Dee (Ranson) Lathey.
Derek was a member of the Ripley High School Class of 2005 where he served as class president, president of the student body, and an elected officer at Boy's State. He attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, Marshall University, and WVU Parkersburg and graduated in December 2011 with a degree in Business Administration. In April 2012, he was hired by United Bank where he quickly became a Branch Manager. In May 2015, Derek realized he wanted to pursue his pre-cancer dream of becoming a lawyer and decided to take a year off to prepare and get into Law School. In August 2016, Derek was accepted and attended WVU Law School graduating and completing his dream to become a lawyer in May 2019.
Derek had a life-long enjoyment of sports, but he especially loved to play and watch golf where Tiger Woods was his favorite player. He had a wonderful personality that commanded the room when he was in it and a smile that would light it up as well.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife (by religious marriage) of 2 years, Huda Ashfaq, of Morgantown; his parents, Richard Dennis and Nancy Dee Lathey of Ripley; his two sisters, Ashli Lathey Samples (Brent) of Kenna, and Ambra Lathey Clark (Trevor) of Charlotte, NC; and his grandmother, Delores Fisher Ranson of Ripley. He also had a very special relationship with his first cousins Mandy Sansbury of Mt. Olive, NC and Ryan Ranson of Ft. Lauderdale, FL who loved him like a brother as well as his uncle and aunt, Rich and Cindy Sansbury, who loved him like a son. He also had two nephews, Blake and Austin Samples; one niece, Kennedy Clark; a great aunt and uncle, John and Sue Boggess; an aunt and uncle, Mike and Cyndi Ranson; an aunt, Lyne Ranson; several cousins; and several close friends.
An initial, more private, funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17 at 12:30 and arranged by the Fred L. Jenkins Funeral Home in Morgantown, WV. Derek's last wishes to his family were that they have a separate, upbeat service with a lot of laughter, so a memorial/celebration of Derek's life will take place sometime late spring at Fisher Memorial Church in Goldtown, WV once COVID-19 is under control. Please send any humorous or other stories about Derek along with your name and relationship you had with Derek to latheydee@yahoo.com. These will not only be a comfort to the family, but we would like to read (or have those who submitted them to share/read) these stories at that memorial/celebration service.
The family requests no flowers; in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Derek can be made out to Fisher Memorial Church (please note in Memo: In Memory of Derek Lathey) and mailed to Fisher Memorial Church, 49 Highland Farms Rd, Kenna, WV 25248.