DEREK SHANE DINGESS, 38, of Julian, WV passed away on April 14, 2021 after a long illness. He was born March 17, 1983 and spent most of his life in Chapmanville.
Preceding him in death is his father Larry Dingess; and his grandparents.
He is survived by his loving wife Amanda; his son Jordan; his mother, Shirley Dingess; sister, Whitney Stollings; and brother, Andy Dingess.
Shane graduated from Chapmanville High School then went on to work in the coal industry. He enjoyed taking trips with his family, fishing, concerts, and horror movies, but most of all just being with his family.
There will be a private family burial at Julian, WV. Service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with Ladonna Lowe officiating with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.