DERICK JOHNNY PRITT, 28, of Ridgeview, WV gained his heavenly wings on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
He lived for his son, family, and his dog Grizz. He loved hunting, fishing, anything that has wheels, and loved earlobes.
Derick was born in Charleston, WV on February 8, 1994 to Ricky Pritt, and Donna Dunlap. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patricia Ann Dunlap, and his uncle Travis Pritt.
Derick leaves behind a beautiful baby boy, Aeson Colt, who he adored and was also proud of. "Dad loves you Aeson."
In addition to Aeson, those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Donna Dunlap, step-father, Shawn Lafferty, and his father's Ricky Pritt and Jamie Williams; grandparents, Danny and Janice Allen of Ridgeview, David Dunlap, and the late Patricia Dunlap of Ridgeview; his siblings, Ericka, (Lamar Mosley) Allie, (Trevor Jones) Patrick, (Abbi Nelson), Jamie, and Sandra (Shaun Gray); nieces and nephews, Sophia, Nevaeh, Landen, Laken and Kaysen; his aunts and uncles, Donald Dunlap (John Nelson) Debbie Estep (John Estep); his first cousins, Tylor, Cole, Nathaniel, Hunter, Andrew, Cecil, Dorothy, Kelley, Tiffany and John. He also leaves behind his two childhood best friends, Timmy Barker, and Chris Hall, and his girlfriend, and mother of his child, Samantha Griffith.
Derick always wore a smile and filled any room with laughter, and a good time. To know him was to love him. Derick dedicated a huge part of his life to God, and enjoyed singing in church, and reading his bible. Derick will be missed beyond measure by anyone that knew him.
"Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with Steve Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Kinder Cemetery, Costa. Visitation will be from 12:30 until service time.