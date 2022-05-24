DERRICK CANNON, 73, of St. Albans, passed away on May 22, 2022 at CAMC- Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Urbana, Illinois, to the late Walton Wayne and Selma Winona Halbrook Cannon. He worked for the State of West Virginia in their IT Department. Technology remained a passion throughout his life. He was also a very talented and passionate woodworker and enjoyed puttering around his machine shop. He had a very strong faith and focused on his personal relationship between himself and God.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Ellen Cannon; and an infant sibling.
Derrick is survived by his daughter, Angela Cannon (Joey Rager) of South Charleston; brothers, Wayne and Orlan Cannon, along with their respective families.
A visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, May 26, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 27, in Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens, Morgantown, WV, mausoleum chapel where he will be entombed.
In recognition of Derrick's flower allergy, the family suggests donations be made to the American Heart Association in lieu of flowers.
Memories and on-line condolences of Derrick may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.