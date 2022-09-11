Thank you for Reading.

DESPER LEE LEMON "TEX", 87, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022 surrounded by family.

He was born on July 30, 1935 to Thomas and Susie Lemon and raised in Sugar Creek, WV. He was a 1954 graduate of Gassaway High School and moved to St. Albans in 1956 to work for Union Carbide where he continued to work for the next 39 years until retirement. On a weekend trip home to visit family his best friend and soon to be brother-in-law, Roland Wilson, introduced him to the love of his life, Mary Lou Mollohan.

