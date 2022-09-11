DESPER LEE LEMON "TEX", 87, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2022 surrounded by family.
He was born on July 30, 1935 to Thomas and Susie Lemon and raised in Sugar Creek, WV. He was a 1954 graduate of Gassaway High School and moved to St. Albans in 1956 to work for Union Carbide where he continued to work for the next 39 years until retirement. On a weekend trip home to visit family his best friend and soon to be brother-in-law, Roland Wilson, introduced him to the love of his life, Mary Lou Mollohan.
They were married on March 14, 1959, and had their only child and light of his life, Tonya Lemon several years later.
He was an active member of the St. Albans community for 65 years and served at City Councilman for 11 years. Desper was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church for many years and cherished his time spend with his church family. He was a brother of Washington Lodge #58 for 59 years and was very proud to be a Mason. In 2021 for his extensive work in the community, the City of St. Albans honored Desper with his very own holiday and August 2nd officially became Desper Lemon Day. In July 2022, the SAPD honored Desper with a memorial flower garden in front of their new police station for many years of support they received from him.
Desper loved spending time with his family at the family farm in Braxton County. At the farm he enjoyed four-wheeling and sitting on the front porch waving at those passing by and listening to the whippoorwills.
Desper was a one-of-a-kind, charismatic, hardworking family man who will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary Lou Lemon of St. Albans, daughter, Tonya Lemon of Charleston, sister, Sharon Loyd of Gassaway as well as several beloved nieces and nephews, and honorary grandsons, Cayden and Silas Cooper of St. Albans, who are missing their adored Popaw so very much.
A celebration of Life will be held October 1, 2022 at the Green-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., service at 2 p.m.
There will be another Celebration of Life to be held at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, October 22, 2022. Visitation will be 1-2pm with the service at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to St. Peter's United Methodist Church, St. Albans, WV.