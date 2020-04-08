Despina "Nana" Moraitinis

DESPINA MORAITINIS, "Nana," 98, of Spencer, died April 6, 2020, at the Miletree Center in Spencer after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Otto Cemetery. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Harry. Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home.

