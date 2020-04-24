DESSIL MAE (REED) SLAUGHTER, 83, of Kenna, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, due to complications of the COVID-19 Virus.
She was born December 30, 1936, in Given, WV, a daughter of the late Cecil B Reed and Gladys Hill Reed. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William L. "Bill" Slaughter; and brothers, Ernest Reed, Dencil Reed and Rex Reed.
She is survived by her sisters, Ella Jane Cochran of Kenna, WV, and Margaret Boggess of Ripley, WV, along with many nieces and nephews.
Dessil had been a resident of Eldercare in Ripley for 14 years and was unable to speak, but today she is shouting!
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no visitation.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at the Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty, WV, with Rev. Mike Miller officiating. The family asks all who attend to practice the guidelines set forth by the CDC.
Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, is serving the family.
