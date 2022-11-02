Destiny Ariel Diaz Nov 2, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DESTINY ARIEL DIAZ, 13, of Charleston, passed away October 29, 2022 at her home.She was born January 27, 2009 in Charleston, the daughter of Myranda Diaz, of Charleston, and Joshua Kidd, of FL.In addition to her parents she is survived by maternal grandparents, Teresa and Richard Diaz, paternal grandparents, Tammy and Chris Dye, aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.Destiny attended 8th grade at John Adams Middle School. She attended Oakwood Baptist Church Youth Group and Oakwood Grow Center. Destiny enjoyed being creative and mentoring younger kids.Memorial Service will be held 4 p.m. Thursday November 3, 2022 at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Road, Charleston, WV 25314.Gathering of family and friends will be from 3 until time of service at the church.Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Destiny Ariel Diaz Charleston Advertising Oakwood Baptist Church Youth Group Grandparents Recommended for you Local Spotlight Dennis Overton “Champ" Kerns Blank Frank Marco Cipolat Rebecca "Becky" Gayle Moses Paul Arthur Mattox Sr. Marie Kinder Lloyd H. Collins Blank Janet Louise Cunningham Fisher Sydney Ann Dixon Blank Rebecca Ann Shafer Blank Sydney Anne Dixon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 2, 2022 Daily Mail WV Local arts groups prepare for holiday shows River City Youth Ballet Ensemble to reprise 'The Snow Queen' at Culture Center Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City