DEVEN LEE LANHAM, 27, of Florida, formerly of Charleston, passed away peacefully in his sleep March 28, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net

