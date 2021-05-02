DEWAN LEA (FLOWERS) DUNBAR 49, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home for visitation from 12 - 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m. Stockert-Paletti.com
