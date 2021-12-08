DEWAYNE EDWARD ANDERSON, 57, of St. Albans, WV, passed away on December 4th, 2021, at Charleston Memorial Hospital after a short-term battle with cancer.
Dewayne was born in Charleston, WV, he was an automobile mechanic for 43 years, he started at the age of 14 creating a legacy for the family he loved dearly. He made a collection of restored axes and loved woodworking. He was always open to try something new anytime, he owned his own shop and worked for Jasper engines and owned and ran the mechanic shop as well for as many years as remembered. He always loved to take trips and would always want to drive, there was no limitation to his abilities. Dewayne was a very modest man, he had a heart of gold and expected nothing in return from anybody. Dewayne was a loving father, grandfather, who will be dearly missed and loved forever by his family and host of friends.
Dewayne was preceded in death by his father, James Monroe Anderson, his mother, Shirley Jean Anderson, his brother, James M. Anderson JR, his sister, Tammy Lynn Anderson Chaney, his children's mothers, Connie Mae Anderson, and Melissa Joy Bradley.
Dewayne is survived by his eldest brother, Dicky (Mary) Anderson, his eldest sister, Donna (Bruce) Reed, his children, Amber (Kennith) Lyons, Misty Rae (Chris) White, James Robert Anderson, his grandchildren, Nathaniel James, Brenndon White, Keagan White, Allie Lyons, Addison Lyons, Graydon Lyons, as well as nieces and nephews, Michael (Nicole) Jackson, Sara (Kevin) Jackson, Marshall Chaney.
A gathering of family and friends to Honor the Life of Dewayne Anderson will be held between 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, WV, with sharing of memories beginning at 7:30 p.m. Respectfully, due to the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, please wear a mask while inside the funeral home.
Memories of Dewayne may be shared visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, WV is handling the arrangements.